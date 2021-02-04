SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Down 8.5%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. 8,719,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 6,068,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

