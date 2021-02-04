Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE remained flat at $$83.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

