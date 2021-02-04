Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Surgery Partners worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 494.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $16,136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

