sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $145.49 million and $16.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.