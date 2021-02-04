Sushi Price Tops $11.07 (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar. One Sushi token can currently be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on exchanges. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00089184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00240418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

