Susquehanna Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.49.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.68. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 102,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

