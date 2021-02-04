SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of SVB Financial Group worth $193,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $472.32 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.