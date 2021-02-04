SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.19. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

