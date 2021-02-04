SVB Leerink Boosts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $106.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of BNTX opened at $118.02 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 730.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

