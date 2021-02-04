SVB Leerink Comments on Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 216.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 97,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

