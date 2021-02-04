SVB Leerink Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $380.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

Shares of BIIB opened at $263.25 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average of $268.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

