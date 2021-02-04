SVMK (SVMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SVMK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SVMK stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $840,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

