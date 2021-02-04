Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $1.60 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 94.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Swerve has traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $56.13 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00146535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00246921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040359 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,892,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,450,440 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.