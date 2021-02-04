Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) Head to Head Survey

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aspyra alerts:

88.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aspyra and Sykes Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises 3.21% 12.31% 7.72%

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of -2, indicating that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspyra and Sykes Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Sykes Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sykes Enterprises has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Aspyra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Sykes Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 1.00 $64.08 million $2.11 19.38

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance. Its technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. The company also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that help clients in back-office workflow; fulfillment services, such as order processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling; and enterprise support services comprising technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk solutions. The company provides its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. It serves corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.