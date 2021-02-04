Sylo (SYLO) One Day Volume Hits $181,573.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Sylo token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $181,573.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000094 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.