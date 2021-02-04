Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.00

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 28435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

