SYNC Network Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $88,198.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00304163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036562 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.68 or 0.01646035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,302,705 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

SYNC Network Token Trading

SYNC Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.