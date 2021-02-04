Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

