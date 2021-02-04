Syntropy (NOIA) Market Capitalization Tops $68.29 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Syntropy has a market cap of $68.29 million and $878,190.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,332,784 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

