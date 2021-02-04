Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 578,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 721,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

