Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.12

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $70.76 million and $5.80 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00399122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,995,098 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

