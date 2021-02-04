Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.47 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $70.12 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00396588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,958,103 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

