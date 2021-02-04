Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ TCMD opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.29, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.
TCMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
