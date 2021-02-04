Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.29, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TCMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

