Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 10,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 2,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

