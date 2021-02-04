Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 1,327 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

