Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after buying an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after buying an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 540,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,152,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

