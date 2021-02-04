Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Tops $21,229.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Tap has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $21,229.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.