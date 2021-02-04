Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.52.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,517,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,062. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

