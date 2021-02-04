Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 66949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

