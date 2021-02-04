Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 2.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Targa Resources worth $32,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 31,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

