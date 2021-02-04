Targa Resources Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.