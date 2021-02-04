Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Target worth $159,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Target by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $185.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.