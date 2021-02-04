Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TATYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

