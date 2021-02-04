TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 541,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 517,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $936.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

