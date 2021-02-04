TD Securities Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $59.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 8,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.