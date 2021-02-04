TD Securities Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $6.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,715. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $830.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enerplus by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

