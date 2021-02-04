TEAM (TokenStars) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,613.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 155.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $446,831.95 and $19,613.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 245.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000267 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00018345 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

