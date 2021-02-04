Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.80

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.72, with a volume of 361282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

