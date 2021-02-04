Tellor Price Reaches $40.96 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Tellor has a market cap of $68.90 million and approximately $89.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.96 or 0.00110076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.43 or 0.01301845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.56 or 0.05884199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,767,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,682,143 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.