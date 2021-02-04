Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $35.43 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $35.43 or 0.00094114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $59.56 million and $66.75 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.01158980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048935 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.27 or 0.04540924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020205 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,766,456 coins and its circulating supply is 1,681,290 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

