Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPX opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

