Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. Teradata also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

