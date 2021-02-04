Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. Teradata also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

TDC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 1,240,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,407. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

