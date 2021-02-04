Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,407. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

