Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 1,240,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

