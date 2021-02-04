Terex (TEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TEX opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -609.33 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

