Terra Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Terra has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $333.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00007144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,665,054 coins and its circulating supply is 484,130,618 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

