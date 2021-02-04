Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $837.77. 197,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $794.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,716.24, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $771.67 and its 200-day moving average is $512.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

