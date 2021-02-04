Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 134,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 104,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

