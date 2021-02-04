Tether Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $27.45 billion and $127.77 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 28,358,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,425,616,216 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

